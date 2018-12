Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A lottery ticket worth over $2 million was sold at a Rite Aid in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia.

A $2.1 million Match 6 lottery ticket was sold at the Rite Aid on the 5700 block of Chestnut Street on Monday. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The winning numbers are 1-9-10-29-30-42. No one has claimed the winning ticket yet.

Winners have one year from the drawing to claim their prize.