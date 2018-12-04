PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen says the E Street Band won’t be touring next year. Springsteen made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday night.
“While we hope to be back with you soon, the E Street Band won’t be touring in 2019. Before I go back to my day job, the year will be consumed with a break after our Broadway run and various recording projects,” part of the statement read.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is in the final days of “Springsteen on Broadway,” his sold-out show that debuted at New York’s Walter Kerr Theater in October 2017 and closes on December 15. A Netflix special, “Springsteen on Broadway,” will be released the next day.
