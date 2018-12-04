PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen says the E Street Band won’t be touring next year. Springsteen made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday night.

“While we hope to be back with you soon, the E Street Band won’t be touring in 2019. Before I go back to my day job, the year will be consumed with a break after our Broadway run and various recording projects,” part of the statement read.

A statement from Bruce Springsteen… pic.twitter.com/bMqCPWmSaW — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) December 5, 2018

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is in the final days of “Springsteen on Broadway,” his sold-out show that debuted at New York’s Walter Kerr Theater in October 2017 and closes on December 15. A Netflix special, “Springsteen on Broadway,” will be released the next day.

