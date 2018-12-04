Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pregnant high school teacher in Northern Pennsylvania is out of a job tonight. She was fired by the Catholic school where she worked because she’s having a baby and not married.

Naiad Reich worked at ‘Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School‘ near Shamokin. That’s about 120 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Reich and her boyfriend are expecting their first child next summer. They don’t plan to get married any time soon.

Reich didn’t want to be fired but understands the Catholic morality code.

A spokesperson for the diocese said in a statement, “The Diocese of Harrisburg is unable to comment on personnel matters. However, as outlined in our policies, every professional employee agrees to follow the teachings, doctrin, and laws of the Catholic Church as part of the hiring process.”