PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Pennsylvania man is facing charges Tuesday after he was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Philadelphia International Airport on Dec. 3. The TSA officers had detected a handgun in the man’s carry-on bag, according to officials.

The suspect, of Wayne, Pennsylvania, was in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun, according to the TSA. Officials say that there were 16 bullets in the gun, including one in the chamber.

Philadelphia police confiscated the gun and arrested him on weapons violations.

Per airport protocol, the checkpoint lane was put at a standstill until the police could resolve the incident.

“Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates,” officials explain.

This is the 25th gun caught by TSA at one of the airport’s checkpoints this year.