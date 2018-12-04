TRAFFIC ALERT:TRAVEL ALERT: Kelly Drive Will Be Closed Overnight
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Heads up if you’re hitting the road late tonight– Kelly Drive will be closed to vehicles overnight so city crews can repair barriers along the roadway.

The closure begins at 11 p.m. tonight and ends Wednesday morning at 5 a.m.

Give yourself extra time if you usually travel on Kelly Drive during the overnight hours.

• Southbound traffic on Kelly Drive will be stopped at South Ferry Road. At Ridge Avenue take a right to W. Indiana Avenue and then a left to W. Hunting Park Avenue to avoid the closure.

• Northbound traffic on Kelly Drive will be stopped at Hunting Park Avenue. Hunting Park Avenue can be taken to W. Allegheny Avenue. Take a left on Allegheny to Ridge Avenue – and then a right to Midvale Avenue to avoid the closure.

• The pedestrian/bicycle path along the river will also be affected by the project. Alternative routes for recreation are strongly encouraged.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s