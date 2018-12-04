Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Heads up if you’re hitting the road late tonight– Kelly Drive will be closed to vehicles overnight so city crews can repair barriers along the roadway.

The closure begins at 11 p.m. tonight and ends Wednesday morning at 5 a.m.

Give yourself extra time if you usually travel on Kelly Drive during the overnight hours.

• Southbound traffic on Kelly Drive will be stopped at South Ferry Road. At Ridge Avenue take a right to W. Indiana Avenue and then a left to W. Hunting Park Avenue to avoid the closure.

• Northbound traffic on Kelly Drive will be stopped at Hunting Park Avenue. Hunting Park Avenue can be taken to W. Allegheny Avenue. Take a left on Allegheny to Ridge Avenue – and then a right to Midvale Avenue to avoid the closure.

• The pedestrian/bicycle path along the river will also be affected by the project. Alternative routes for recreation are strongly encouraged.