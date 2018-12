Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

EAST GREENWICH, N.J. (CBS) — A tractor-trailer overturned in East Greenwich, Gloucester County, spilling its load of sand and fuel on Tuesday evening.

Chopper 3 showed the scene at Kings Highway and East Tomlin Street.

Two other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

The truck driver has been taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Crews are working to clean up the mess.