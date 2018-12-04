Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four people have been hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash that has shut down a stretch of the Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway. The accident happened around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of Route 1 at Fox Street in the East Falls section of the city.

A tractor-trailer was traveling southbound when the driver lost control, flipped, and hit the media, according to officials. Two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Those that were injured were taken to Temple University Hospital and Einstein Medical Center.

The northbound lanes remain blocked by the tractor trailer and is leaking fuel.