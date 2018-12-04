Filed Under:Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four people have been hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash that has shut down a stretch of the Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway.  The accident happened around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of Route 1 at Fox Street in the East Falls section of the city.

roosevelt blvd ax3 4 Injured As Multi Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Part Of Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway

Credit: CBS3

A tractor-trailer was traveling southbound when the driver lost control, flipped, and hit the media, according to officials. Two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

roosevelt blvd ax2 4 Injured As Multi Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Part Of Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway

Credit: CBS3

Those that were injured were taken to Temple University Hospital and Einstein Medical Center.

The northbound lanes remain blocked by the tractor trailer and is leaking fuel.

 

