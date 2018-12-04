TRAFFIC ALERT:4 Injured As Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Part Of Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — JBS Tolleson, Inc. is recalling about 12,093,271 pounds of raw beef products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Newport Tuesday. The initial recall was of just over 6 million pounds of raw beef products in October.

The products were packaged from July 26 to Sept. 7 and were shipped to retail locations and institutions nationwide.

At least 246 people in 26 states have reported getting sick from consuming the items.

The items were packaged under the brand names: Cedar River Farms Natural, Comnor Perfect Choice, Gourmet Burger, Grass Run Farms Natural, Showcase and under the JBS generic brand. The full product list can be found here. The impacted product food labels can be found here.

The most common symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.

