PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The question-and-answer website Quora says the personal information of about 100 million users may have been exposed. It says user names, E-mail addresses, and direct messages were compromised by a malicious third party.

The hackers also accessed data imported from outside accounts like Facebook and Google that were linked to user profiles.

Affected users will be notified by E-mail.

