PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Police responded to a shooting on the 100 block of East Cambria Street, around noon.

When they arrived, officers found a 38-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the body and once in the face.

He was rushed to Episcopal Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.