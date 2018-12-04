Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a gunman after a deadly shooting in Northeast Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 4600 of Kraydor Street in Holmesburg.

Police say the 26-year-old victim was found in the rear driveway of his home.

He had been shot in the chest.

Investigators say they are looking into reports of the victim being involved in an altercation at a neighborhood bar before the shooting.