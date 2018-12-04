Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a gunman after a deadly shooting in Northeast Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 4600 of Kraydor Street in Holmesburg.

4 Injured As Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Part Of Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway

Police say the 26-year-old victim was found in the rear driveway of his home.

He had been shot in the chest.

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Triple Shooting In Philly

Investigators say they are looking into reports of the victim being involved in an altercation at a neighborhood bar before the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s