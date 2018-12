Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — There is a heavy police presence in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County on Tuesday. Police and medics were called out to the 500 block of South Bethlehem Pike around 11 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the response are unclear.

Authorities are advising people to avoid the area.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.