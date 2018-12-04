TRAFFIC ALERT:TRAVEL ALERT: Kelly Drive Will Be Closed Overnight
Filed Under:Eagles 2018, Gritty, Local, Local TV, philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An award from GQ Magazine has confirmed what we already know: Philadelphia is the “city of the year” for 2018.

It was an easy choice, too.

The Eagles brought the city together, winning the first Super Bowl in franchise history. Gritty became a global icon. “You don’t have to sell your plasma or your soul to afford an apartment in the city,” writes Zach Baron — who just so happens to be an unbiased Germantown native.

my post 4 GQ Magazine Names Philadelphia City Of The Year In December Issue

Credit: CBS3

The two-page spread is featured in the magazine’s December issue and includes interviews with Malcolm Jenkins, Meek Mill, District Attorney Larry Krasner and South Philly Barbacoa chef and co-owner Cristina Martinez.

 

