PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Burger King is offering 1-cent whoppers “at” McDonald’s. Yes, you read that right.

Burger King is offering a “Whopper Detour” promotion where they are selling a whopper for a penny on their app when you go within 600 feet of a McDonald’s restaurant.

“If a guest is inside one of these geofenced areas and has the new BK App on their device, the app will unlock the Whopper sandwich for a penny promotion,” Burger King said in a statement. “Once the 1-cent Whopper sandwich order is placed, the user will be ‘detoured’ away from McDonald’s, as the app navigates them to the nearest Burger King restaurant for pick up.”

The promotion lasts from Dec. 4 until Dec. 12 at participating restaurants nationwide.

Click here for more information.

