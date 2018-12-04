Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — A rock legend doesn’t see any Democrat beating President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. In an interview with The Sunday Times of London, New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen said the Democratic Party doesn’t have an “effective presidential candidate” at this point.

“I don’t see anyone out there at the moment … the man who can beat Trump, or the woman who can beat Trump,” Springsteen said of the potential 2020 Democratic field. “You need someone who can speak some of the same language [as Trump] … and the Democrats don’t have an obvious, effective presidential candidate.”

In a separate interview with Esquire, Springsteen said he’s concerned because he doesn’t see a “unifying figure on the horizon.”

“I do believe we’ll survive Trump. But I don’t know if I see a unifying figure on the horizon. That worries me. Because the partisanship and the country being split down the middle is something that’s gravely dangerous,” said Springsteen.

Springsteen also said he believes Trump is “deeply damaged at his core.”

“Anyone in that position who doesn’t deeply feel those ties that bind is a dangerous man, and it’s very pitiful,” Springsteen told Esquire.

Springsteen campaigned for John Kerry in 2004 and performed at former President Barack Obama’s second inauguration.

