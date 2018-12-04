Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania American Water Company has lifted the boil water advisory for residents in parts of Bucks County Tuesday. The boil water advisory had been in effect since last Thursday for people in Yardley, Lower Makefield Township, and parts of Falls Township.
A problem at the water treatment plant potentially put bacteria in the water.
The Department of Environmental Protection required two consecutive days of test results with no signs of bacteria before the advisory could be lifted.
Although Pennsylvania American Water has lifted the boil water advisory, it’s telling customers to flush their household pipes before using it.
Officials from the company advise following these steps before using or consuming the water:
- Run all cold water faucets in your home for at least five minutes at one time with the highest water flow possible to prevent splashing or flooding of the drains
- Flush automatic ice makers, make three batches of ice and discard; Clean and sanitize ice bin
- Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines specified in the owner’s manual
- Change refrigerator filter cartridge
- Run water coolers with direct water connections for five minutes at the highest flow rate possible
- Drain and refill hot water heaters set below 113°F.
- For home water filter systems, change filter cartridges. Some units need disinfecting. Follow the directions in the unit’s owner’s manual.
- Commercial customers should flush adequately to turn over the water in their plumbing systems, including flushing their automatic ice makers and drinking water fountains.