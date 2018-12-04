Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania American Water Company has lifted the boil water advisory for residents in parts of Bucks County Tuesday. The boil water advisory had been in effect since last Thursday for people in Yardley, Lower Makefield Township, and parts of Falls Township.

A problem at the water treatment plant potentially put bacteria in the water.

The Department of Environmental Protection required two consecutive days of test results with no signs of bacteria before the advisory could be lifted.

Although Pennsylvania American Water has lifted the boil water advisory, it’s telling customers to flush their household pipes before using it.

Officials from the company advise following these steps before using or consuming the water: