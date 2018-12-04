Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Police officer will not be charged in the shooting death of a man during a police operation in Tacony in August, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday.

Officer Richard Nicoletti shot and killed Jeffrey Dennis on Aug. 20 when undercover officers were executing a search warrant at Dennis’ home for suspected narcotics violations.

The officers spotted Dennis in a nearby vehicle and attempted to box him in. Police say Dennis began crashing into an unmarked cruiser, injuring three officers before Nicoletti shot and killed Dennis.

“My Office conducted a thorough four-month review of this case, interviewing witnesses, examining video footage, and analyzing all available evidence,” Shapiro said Tuesday. “We applied the facts to Pennsylvania law, and accordingly, no criminal charges against Richard Nicoletti will be filed by my Office.”

To promote transparency, video of the incident was released Tuesday.

“I know the outcome of this case is frustrating to some, and I understand the very real mistrust that exists between our communities and law enforcement. I swore an oath to assess the findings of every investigation and apply them to the law, which is what the Office of Attorney General has done in this case and does in every case.

“We must do better as law enforcement, as leaders, as people to rebuild that trust. Pennsylvanians’ safety depends on it, and I am committed to making our Commonwealth safer for every citizen.”