Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eight brands of dry dog food were recalled by the Food and Drug Administration Monday for potentially deadly levels of Vitamin D.

The following brands were recalled Monday: ELM Pet Products, Nutrisca, Natural Life Pet Products, Sunshine Mills, ANF, Lidl, Ahold Delhaize and Kroger.

Potentially harmful ELM Products’ Elm Chicken and Chickpea Recipe dog foods were specifically distributed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland, according to the FDA.

Dogs who eat too much Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Too much Vitamin D can cause kidney failure in dogs.

“Don’t feed the recalled products to your pets or any other animal,” an FDA notice said. “Contact the company listed on the package for further instructions or throw the products away in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them.”