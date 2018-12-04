TRAFFIC ALERT:4 Injured As Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Part Of Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eight brands of dry dog food were recalled by the Food and Drug Administration Monday for potentially deadly levels of Vitamin D.

The following brands were recalled Monday: ELM Pet Products, Nutrisca, Natural Life Pet Products, Sunshine Mills, ANF, Lidl, Ahold Delhaize and Kroger.

Potentially harmful ELM Products’ Elm Chicken and Chickpea Recipe dog foods were specifically distributed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland, according to the FDA.

Dogs who eat too much Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Too much Vitamin D can cause kidney failure in dogs.

“Don’t feed the recalled products to your pets or any other animal,” an FDA notice said. “Contact the company listed on the package for further instructions or throw the products away in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them.”

Sunshine Mills originally recalled several of its products on Friday for the same reason, but the FDA has now found seven more brands posing similar threats.

Sunshine Mills Recalling Several Varieties Of Dog Food Due To Potentially Elevated Levels Of Vitamin D

If your pet has ingested any of the above products and is showing any of the above symptoms, call a veterinarian immediately. See a full list of the recalls here.

