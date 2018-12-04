BREAKING:2 Bodies Found At Whitemarsh Township Home, Authorities Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Three Philadelphia restaurants have been named among the best in the country on a prestigious list.

TripAdvisor announced on Tuesday that Zahav, HipCityVeg and Ristorante Pesto made the list in their Travelers’ Choice awards.

Zahav ranked 12th in top fine dining restaurants in the U.S; HipCityVeg was 22nd in top fast casual restaurants in the U.S.; and Ristorante Pesto finished 24th in top everyday dining restaurants.

The winners were based on the quantity and quality of restaurant reviews from around the world during a 12-month period.

A total of 75 U.S. restaurants were recognized in the list.

