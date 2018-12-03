  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The United States Postal Service will be suspending regular mail deliveries on Wednesday as the nation remembers former President George H.W. Bush.

President Donald Trump has declared Dec. 5 as a National Day of Mourning in remembrance of Bush.

The USPS says they will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Dec.  5.

“We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negatively affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season,” officials said.

