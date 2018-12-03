Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police have identified the two men and woman who were found killed inside a Tioga-Nicetown home. Officials announced Sunday that they’re offering a $60,000 reward, that’s $20,00 for each victim, for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Police responded to reports of a burglary on the 1900 block of West Venango Street Saturday evening.

The homeowner’s daughter returned to the home from a trip and discovered that the living room area had been ransacked. The bodies were discovered shortly after police arrived to the scene.

Warren Harrison, the 92-year-old homeowner, dead in the basement from blunt force trauma. Earl Cottle, 57, was also found dead in the basement with blunt force trauma.

A 60-year-old woman Khadijah Abdullah who lived there with Mr. Harrison was found stabbed to death in her bedroom.

Investigators believe that the struggle began in the living room before the bodies of the men were moved to the basement.

Authorities believe that the crime was committed by someone known to them and was not a stranger.

Items were taken from the home which leads investigators to believe that the motive was theft. Officials have not confirmed exactly what those items were or their value.

“It was brutal, a terrible tragedy for the families involved,” says Captain Ryan. “We’re making all our efforts into breaking this case and finding who is responsible.”

There is no suspect, weapon or motive. An investigation is still underway.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.