Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Celebrations took place Monday night to mark the second night of Hanukkah. In South Philadelphia, it was a message of hope.

“Each of us has a spark of divinity inside and its up to use to bring light to our surroundings,” said Rabbi Yochonon Goldman, B’nai Abraham Chabad.

Dozens of people gathered at the Lombard Street Fountain to celebrate the second night of Hanukkah. The South Street Headhouse District and Congregation B’nai Abraham organize the event each year.

Song and dance, and of course some fried food–a big favorite of 7-year-old Clay Whitesell.

“I kind of like staying at home and eating latkes,” she says.

This is Anna Whitesell’s first time bringing her children to the event.

Her family celebrates both Hanukkah and Christmas.

“I thought it would be fun to bring the kids and see what they had to offer,” said Whitesell.

Rabbi Goldman encouraged visitors to light their own menorahs at home. Organizers wanted folks to know they welcome everyone no matter what they celebrate to light the menorah.

“We realized we spent a lot of time on Santa Clause and Christmas but our surrounding is much more diverse than that,” said Bill Arrowood, assistant director of the South Street Headhouse District.