Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia. It happened Saturday night on Stanwood Street and Bustleton avenue.

Man Accused Of Mixing Gun Powder, Dynamite In Explosion At Apartment Building In West Philadelphia

Police say a man was walking around while intoxicated, when a driver struck him, and then took off.

Another vehicle struck the man as well.

Police are searching for a Honda Pilot (2009-2015) that will have front-end damage and a Toyota 4Runner that will have a missing lower bumper support.

2 Men, Woman In Custody After Body Found Wrapped In Blood-Soaked Carpet In Wissinoming Home, Police Say

There is also no description of a suspect.