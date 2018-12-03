BREAKING:Flyers Select Chuck Fletcher As New General Manager, Sources Confirm To CBS3
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia. It happened Saturday night on Stanwood Street and Bustleton avenue.

Man Accused Of Mixing Gun Powder, Dynamite In Explosion At Apartment Building In West Philadelphia

Police say a man was walking around while intoxicated, when a driver struck him, and then took off.

Another vehicle struck the man as well.

crosswalk Police Searching For 2 Vehicles In Connection To Deadly Hit And Run In Rhawnhurst

Credit: CBS3

Police are searching for a Honda Pilot (2009-2015) that will have front-end damage and a Toyota 4Runner that will have a missing lower bumper support.

2 Men, Woman In Custody After Body Found Wrapped In Blood-Soaked Carpet In Wissinoming Home, Police Say

There is also no description of a suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s