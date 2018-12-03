Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like the Phillies have made their first splash of what is expected to be a busy offseason. According to multiple reports, the team has agreed in principle to a trade that would land shortstop Jean Segura from the Mariners in a deal centered around shortstop J.P. Crawford.

The move was first reported by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale .

The Seattle #Mariners and Philadelphia #Phillies have agreed in principal to a trade that will send Jean Segura to the Phillies for shortstop J.P. Crawford that involved other players as well. The deal will be announced Monday. @Ken_Rosenthal first that they were in serious talks — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 3, 2018

Segura, 28, was an All-Star for the Mariners in 2018, hitting .304 with 10 homers and 63 RBIs. Segura is a solid contact hitter who limits strikeouts — something General Manager Matt Klentak cherishes in hitters.

Segura has four years left on his current deal with an annual salary of $14.25. The deal included a club option in 2024. The Phillies would be the shortstop’s fourth team in five years.

Nightengale also notes that potentially adding Segura would not stop the Phillies from also pursuing Manny Machado, who can also play third base.

The #Phillies say they’re still interested in signing Manny Machado to play third, as well as Bryce Harper in the outfield and Patrick Corbin on the mound. Hey, it’s only money, right? — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 3, 2018

Crawford, 23, was the 16th overall pick in the 2013 draft and was at one time a considered the Phillies’ top prospect and one of the brightest up-and-comers in baseball.

However, Crawford failed to impress in parts of two big-league seasons. In 72 career games, he’s hit just .214 with 59 strikeouts, failing to show the signature contact that landed him such high praise.

In 2018, the Phils’ opening-day shortstop battled an arm strain and a broken hand that cost him much of the season. Still, he’s just 23 years old and is more than capable of developing into a solid player.