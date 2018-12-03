Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like the Phillies have made their first splash of what is expected to be a busy offseason. According to multiple reports, the team has agreed in principle to a trade that would land shortstop Jean Segura from the Mariners in a deal centered around shortstop J.P. Crawford.
The move was first reported by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale .
Segura, 28, was an All-Star for the Mariners in 2018, hitting .304 with 10 homers and 63 RBIs. Segura is a solid contact hitter who limits strikeouts — something General Manager Matt Klentak cherishes in hitters.
Segura has four years left on his current deal with an annual salary of $14.25. The deal included a club option in 2024. The Phillies would be the shortstop’s fourth team in five years.
Nightengale also notes that potentially adding Segura would not stop the Phillies from also pursuing Manny Machado, who can also play third base.
Crawford, 23, was the 16th overall pick in the 2013 draft and was at one time a considered the Phillies’ top prospect and one of the brightest up-and-comers in baseball.
However, Crawford failed to impress in parts of two big-league seasons. In 72 career games, he’s hit just .214 with 59 strikeouts, failing to show the signature contact that landed him such high praise.
In 2018, the Phils’ opening-day shortstop battled an arm strain and a broken hand that cost him much of the season. Still, he’s just 23 years old and is more than capable of developing into a solid player.