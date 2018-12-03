Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Maintenance and pilot errors were likely responsible for the helicopter crash that killed country music star Troy Gentry in Medford, New Jersey, according to the NTSB’s final report.

The helicopter went down shortly after takeoff from Flying W Airport in September 2017.

Pilot James Robinson was also killed in the crash.

Gentry was one half of the award-winning country music duo, Montgomery Gentry.