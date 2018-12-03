  • CBS 3On Air

HOUSTON (CBS) — Americans will get their first chance to pay final respects to Former President George H.W. Bush. His body will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Monday evening through Wednesday morning.

Bush family spokesman Jim Mcgrath, tweeted the late president’s service dog, Sully, in front of the flag-draped casket.

Air Force one will fly the former president’s remains from Texas to joint Base Andrews.

sully service dog bush Mission Complete: Sully, The Service Dog, Rest Near George H.W. Bushs Casket

Credit: CBS3

Former Secretary of State James Baker, who was also an old friend, recalls the final moments he spent with the 41st president. He remarked that when Bush asked where they were going, he told him “to Heaven.”

A state funeral is Wednesday at the National Cathedral in Washington.

On Thursday, Mr. Bush will be buried at the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Barbara, and daughter, Robin, who died at the age of three of leukemia.

