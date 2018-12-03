  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cookie lover’s favorite day is only celebrated once a year and it’s coming up quickly. Here are several places in the region offering a special treat in honor of National Cookie Day on Dec. 4.

In celebration of National Cookie Day, Insomnia Cookies is offering a week-long opportunity for those with a sweet tooth to get free cookies at all of their locations. On the actual day, customers can get one free cookie. On Dec. 5 and 6, any order will also receive an extra free cookie.

12pack Its National Cookie Day, Heres Where To Get Free Cookies In The Philadelphia Region

Credit: Insomnia Cookies

At Famous 4th Street Cookies, customers can get a buy one, get one free deal for the entire day. “We hope this offer will allow us to celebrate with all of [our] customers all day long,” officials add.

For more information on what Famous 4th Street cookies has to offer, click here.

To find locations for Insomnia Cookies, click here.

