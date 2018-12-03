Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The homeless man charged with an alleged Gofundme scam is due in court. Johnny Bobbitt has a hearing on a probation violation in Philadelphia.

Last week, he waived his extradition back to New Jersey.

Burlington county prosecutors say Bobbitt conspired with Katelyn McClure and Mark D’Amico to start an online fundraiser that raised more than $400,000.

Prosecutors say the couple spent the money on a new car, trips, and gambling.

Bobbitt, alongside McClure and D’Amico, was arrested in November.