Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

Hershey, Pa. (CBS) – Businesses are catering to customers and feeding their love for sugary treats during the holiday season. Hersheypark just released the ultimate holiday themed shake. The frozen chocolate king-sized shake is topped with snowman marshmallows, a chocolate covered Christmas tree pretzel, and a sugar cookie shaped as a stocking.

The shake is only available at Simply Chocolate in Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane until Jan. 1.

Chick-fil-A brought back their Peppermint Chocolate Chip milkshake on Nov. 12 and it’s available through Jan. 5.

Dairy Queen is also introducing the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard this holiday season. The company calls the mix of candy cane and chocolate chunks “irresistible.”