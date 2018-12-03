PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Candy canes may be the perfect addition to your Christmas tree but they are not the top candy of Christmas, according to Candystore.com.

The website says they polled over 30,000 people ranking the best to worst candies by state.

Reese’s Cup Minis tops the list – gaining the favorite from 10 states. Last year, only three states preferred the peanut butter goodness.

Coming in second: candy canes, followed by M&M’s in third.

In the Delaware Valley, the folks in Delaware and Pennsylvania preferred candy canes, while New Jerseyans liked Reese’s Cup Minis the most.