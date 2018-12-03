Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former President George H. W. Bush was known for his whimsical socks. And he’ll be buried in a special pair.

The Bush family spokesman tweeted a picture of the socks Mr. Bush will wear to his final resting place.

The 41st President will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard @CVN77_GHWB. #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/OabtK756fO — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018

The design of the socks displays military jets flying in formation. It’s a nod to Bush’s service as a young naval aviator in World War II.