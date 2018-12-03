Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former President George H. W. Bush was known for his whimsical socks. And he’ll be buried in a special pair.
The Bush family spokesman tweeted a picture of the socks Mr. Bush will wear to his final resting place.
The design of the socks displays military jets flying in formation. It’s a nod to Bush’s service as a young naval aviator in World War II.