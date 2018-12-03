  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMHappy Together
    9:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:30 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
Filed Under:George H. W. Bush, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former President George H. W. Bush was known for his whimsical socks. And he’ll be buried in a special pair.

The Bush family spokesman tweeted a picture of the socks Mr. Bush will wear to his final resting place.

USPS Suspends Regular Mail Deliveries Wednesday As Nation Remembers Former President George H.W. Bush

The design of the socks displays military jets flying in formation. It’s a nod to Bush’s service as a young naval aviator in World War II.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s