ATLANTIC CITY (CBS) — Officials are searching the home of Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam. Federal Agents were seen entering Gilliam’s home on the 1400 block of North Ohio Avenue on Monday morning.

The purpose of the search has not been confirmed.

The search comes on the heels of prosecutors declaring that criminal charges against Gilliam and Atlantic City Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy won’t be charged.

An investigation had reviewed a brawl outside the Golden Nugget Casino in November. Although the pair are not facing criminal charges at this time, they still have citizen’s complaints filed against them.

Those concerns will be addressed in Municipal Court in North Wildwood on Dec. 11.

However, Atlantic City Democratic Committee has called for the resignations of the two Democratic lawmakers.

“This alleged conduct is disgraceful and extremely disturbing and should not go without reproach,” the committee said in a statement.

The resolution asks the governor or lieutenant governor to use “executive power” to suspend and remove them from office.

