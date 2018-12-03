Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) — A fatal crash has shut down all northbound lanes of I-495 at Philadelphia Pike in Claymont. Motorists are advised to use I-95 northbound as an alternate while the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates the scene.

The four-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:53 a.m. Monday, according to state police.

I-95 Ramp Open After Motorcycle Accident

The investigation is in the early stages and further details will be released as they become available, police say.