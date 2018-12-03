WATCH LIVE:Ceremonies Honoring Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush Have Begun
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:I-495, Local, Local TV, traffic

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) — A fatal crash has shut down all northbound lanes of I-495 at Philadelphia Pike in Claymont. Motorists are advised to use I-95 northbound as an alternate while the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates the scene.

The four-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:53 a.m. Monday, according to state police.

I-95 Ramp Open After Motorcycle Accident

The investigation is in the early stages and further details will be released as they become available, police say.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s