Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MUNICH, GERMANY (CBS) — Germany is going for gold this Christmas season. Check out this tree.

It’s made of 2,018 gold coins!

The tree was made in Germany and the estimated worth is around $2.6 million.

Here’s The Most Popular Christmas Candy In Every State

According to the gold dealers spokesman, the tree is not as valuable as it could have been due to the fall of the value of gold.

The tree is on display in Munich until Dec. 15.