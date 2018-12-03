Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The votes are in, Pennsylvania’s favorite holiday treat is eggnog. Offers.com surveyed more than 1,000 Americans to see what treat each state considers their favorite during the Christmas season.

Thirty-three percent of the nation says pumpkin pie is their favorite.

Eggnog came in second with 18 percent of the votes and peppermint bark came in third with 16 percent.

New Jersey consumers say pumpkin pie is their favorite and Delaware’s favorite is peppermint bark.