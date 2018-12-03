WATCH LIVE:Ceremonies Honoring Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush Have Begun
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The votes are in, Pennsylvania’s favorite holiday treat is eggnog. Offers.com surveyed more than 1,000 Americans to see what treat each state considers their favorite during the Christmas season.

Thirty-three percent of the nation says pumpkin pie is their favorite.

Hersheypark Releases Ultimate Holiday Drink

Eggnog came in second with 18 percent of the votes and peppermint bark came in third with 16 percent.

New Jersey consumers say pumpkin pie is their favorite and Delaware’s favorite is peppermint bark.

