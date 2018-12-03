Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The boil water advisory in Bucks County may soon be lifted. On Sunday night, Pennsylvania American Water officials were given approval to begin collecting water samples to start the process of lifting the advisory.

St. Joe’s Opens First-Of-Its-Kind ‘Autism Break Room’ In Basketball Arena

The Department of Environmental Protection requires two consecutive days of test results with no signs of bacteria before the advisory can be lifted.

On Saturday, officials identified the cause of the problem — mechanical issues within the plant that led water to not being clear.

The team has since stabilized the water treatment plant and are continuing to analyze operations to ensure there is not a repeat of the issues that caused turbidity levels to increase.

The boil water advisory remains in effect in Yardley, Lower Makefield Township and Falls Township until the testing is concluded.

Philadelphia Gym Hosts Puppy Yoga To Benefit Abandoned, Homeless Animals

Until 10 p.m. Monday night, the affected residents can pick up fresh water at these locations: