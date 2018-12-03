WATCH LIVE:Ceremonies Honoring Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush Have Begun
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police charged a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a man in Wissinoming over the weekend. Joseph Wilson, 34, surrendered himself to police on Saturday Dec. 1.

He has been charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime, obstructing of justice and other related offenses.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Higbee Street just after 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

joseph wilson 34 Year Old Man Charged In Fatal Stabbing Of Man Found Wrapped In Blood Soaked Carpet

credit: CBS3

FBI Officials Raid Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam’s Home

The landlord reportedly found the victim’s girlfriend and two other men in the basement cutting up a blood-soaked carpet with the victim wrapped inside.

Those three people were taken into custody but only Wilson has been charged at this time.

Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

