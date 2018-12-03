Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A person has died and two others were injured following a triple shooting in Philly on Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. on the 1800 block of Harrison Street.

Police say a man died at the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Two other victims, a 27-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man are both listed in critical but stable condition after being injured in the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.