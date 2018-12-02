Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are investigating after the bodies of two men and a woman were found inside a Tioga-Nicetown home. Now, police are offering a $60,000 reward — $20,00 for each victim — for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Police responded to a burglary on the 1900 block of West Venango Street Saturday evening.

A woman who lives there called officers and reportedly opened the door to see the living room area ransacked. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the bodies.

Police found the woman on the second floor and both men in the basement.

Commissioner Ross confirmed one of the victims was a 91-year-old man who lived in the home. The other victims identities are unknown at this time.

“All the bodies were wrapped in either blankets or something like that,” said Commissioner Ross. “In an effort to maintain the integrity of the scene, at this point, because we arrived before detectives, we did not disturb it.”

Commissioner Ross says the scene is very suspicious.

There is no suspect, weapon or motive. Anyone with information is urged to call police.

“We have nothing,” Commissioner Ross said. “We have absolutely nothing. We don’t even know what this is about.”

