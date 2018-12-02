Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBS) — An engagement gone terribly wrong received a happy ending Sunday. A wedding proposal went horribly wrong in Times Square when the groom-to-be dropped the ring down a utility grate in a viral video.

The man can be seen scrambling for help after losing the ring Friday.

The couple was unable to find the ring and they left town that night.

But yesterday, officers found it! And through the power of social media, the mystery couple was found.

We would like to thank everyone who shared this story! The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them! We’re making arrangements to get them their ring back. Congratulations! https://t.co/rXHxxkwClm — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 2, 2018

John and Danielle were located and police are mailing the engagement ring to the couple.