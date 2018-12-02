Comments
NEW YORK (CBS) — An engagement gone terribly wrong received a happy ending Sunday. A wedding proposal went horribly wrong in Times Square when the groom-to-be dropped the ring down a utility grate in a viral video.
The man can be seen scrambling for help after losing the ring Friday.
The couple was unable to find the ring and they left town that night.
But yesterday, officers found it! And through the power of social media, the mystery couple was found.
John and Danielle were located and police are mailing the engagement ring to the couple.