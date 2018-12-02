Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Clumping, non-clumping, gel crystal, pine, corn? Small box, large box? With so many considerations to make when choosing the right cat litter for your furry friend, it’s no surprise that it can get confusing quite quickly. In this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson explains how to choose the appropriate cat litter.

The first thing that Carol explains is that “most litter box problems are caused by humans.” The second important tip the pet advocate offers is that cat litter should be clumping kind as it feels more natural for cats. While cat preference matters and Carol says you should pay attention to the hints your cat offers, she adds that the depth of the litter box should also be considered. For kittens under seven weeks of age, non-clumping litter is recommended as they might ingest it. For every cat you have, there should be one extra litter box with the larger box put in a quiet, accessible place. Beyond that, it’s also important to remember to scoop daily and replace the litter as needed.