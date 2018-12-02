Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 43-year-old male who was under the influence of narcotics died after he stabbed a woman 16 times in a Wissinoming residence Sunday night, according to police. The woman was transported to Einstein Hospital and is in critical condition.

The 43-year-old allegedly suffered 16 stab wounds to her upper extremities, including her arms, neck and face.

Man Accused Of Mixing Gun Powder, Dynamite In Explosion At Apartment Building In West Philadelphia

The man was under the influence of narcotics at the time and was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital by police for treatment. During treatment, the male coded and was pronounced dead at 8:18 p.m, police say. His cause of death is under investigation.

The incident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on the 5700 block of Erdrick Street.