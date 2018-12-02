Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Juniata neighborhood that left one man in critical condition. Officials say a gunman shot the victim twice in the head while he was working on a vehicle Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened on the 400 block of Castor Avenue just after 4 p.m.
The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
Police have not made any arrests.