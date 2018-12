Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Yogis put the dog in downward dogs Sunday for the return of puppy yoga. Sweat Fitness teamed up Morris Animal Refuge — America’s first animal shelter — for the event.

Due to popular demand, the gym hosted two hour-long classes. Adorable and adoptable dogs ran around the studio as attendees did yoga.

It was $25 to participate. All proceeds supported the shelter in providing high-quality care to abandoned and homeless animals.