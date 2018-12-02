Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — State police say two men attacked a Pennsylvania Game Commission officer who was investigating a possible hunting violation.

The game warden had responded to a forested area in Norwegian Township when he encountered two men on ATVs around 10 a.m. Saturday and began to question them. A physical altercation soon broke out between the three, and authorities say the warden fired one shot from his pistol during the struggle.

The two men then eventually fled the area on their ATVs. They remained at large Sunday.

The warden was treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries, but further details were not disclosed. His name was not released.

