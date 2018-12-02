WEATHER ALERT:Dense Fog Advisory In Effect Throughout The Area Until 4 A.M. Monday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMJeep Sports Zone
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    12:35 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christmas, Christmas Vacation, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

AUSTIN, TEXAS, (CBS) — A Christmas light display is causing panic. And even 911 calls.

A Texas family recreated a scene from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” for a contest — where Clark Griswold dangles from the roof while trying to put up Christmas lights.

South Jersey Man Perfectly Recreates ‘Christmas Vacation’ Light Display To Benefit Toys For Tots

For some people, it looked a little too realistic. Some rushed to help, others even called 911.

Since then, the family has added a sign to the bottom of the display that explains the decoration.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s