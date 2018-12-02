Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN, TEXAS, (CBS) — A Christmas light display is causing panic. And even 911 calls.

A Texas family recreated a scene from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” for a contest — where Clark Griswold dangles from the roof while trying to put up Christmas lights.

For some people, it looked a little too realistic. Some rushed to help, others even called 911.

Since then, the family has added a sign to the bottom of the display that explains the decoration.