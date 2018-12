Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Be careful on the roads. A dense fog advisory is in effect for Philadelphia and surrounding areas Sunday night.

Philadelphia, eastern Pennsylvania and northern Delaware are under advisories until 4 a.m. Monday. Expect low visibility when driving.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for portions of our area through the overnight hours. Areas that will receive the poorest visibilities will be generally along and north of I-95 and over coastal waters. Visibility will be 1/4 mile or less at times. #pawx #njwx #dewx #mdwx pic.twitter.com/KANHTlfECy — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) December 2, 2018

Visibility will be less than a quarter mile at times, officials say.

The fog has caused lengthy flight delays at the Philadelphia airport.