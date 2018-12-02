  • CBS 3On Air

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a head-on crash near a New Jersey college has left eight people seriously injured, including some students in Mercer County.

The two-car collision occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday in Ewing. The cause remains under investigation, but authorities say it appears that one of the cars crossed into an oncoming lane and struck the other head-on near The College of New Jersey’s campus.

Six of the injured remained hospitalized in critical condition on Sunday, while information about the two others were listed as having non-life threatening injuries. Injuries suffered in the crash included broken bones, a ruptured bladder and a brain injury.

The names of the injured and further details about them have not been disclosed.

Authorities say it did not appear that any other vehicles were involved in the accident.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information concerning the crash is asked to contact officers David Massi or Paul Digristina at (609)-882-1313.

