PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Move aside Elf, Shiraz is taking the throne on the shelf. A South Jersey mom, comedian, and entrepreneur came up with the hilarious idea to create the “Christmas wine tradition” and it’s now available for purchase.

Shiraz on the Shelf, the brainchild of Dena Blizzard of the Off Broadway show One Funny Mother, offers an alternative to the child-friendly “Elf on the Shelf.”

In that tradition, parents are usually tasked with moving the elf from one destination to another around a home, which can get frustrating fast when trying to find clever places to hide Santa’s little helper.

Now, parents or anybody with a love of wine can get in on the fun with an adult-friendly twist on the tradition.

“Place your Shiraz on the Shelf glass out each night so it can be filled with wine by morning, making the holidays bearable,” the gift set promises while noting that the holiday season is notorious for creating chaos alongside memories.

It comes with a designed wine glass and an inappropriate Christmas poem. However, “Wine not included, but highly encouraged,” a hilarious disclaimer adds.

For those that want to enjoy a clever game of find-the-wine, Shiraz on the Shelf is sold for $29.99 on the One Funny Mother website.