PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are investigating after the bodies of two men and a woman were found inside a Tioga-Nicetown home. Police responded to the 1900 block of West Venango Street Saturday evening.

The woman was reportedly found on the second floor and both men were found in the basement.

Officials say there is no sign of forced entry but the home as been ransacked.

There is no information on the identity of the victims or how they died at this time.

